Tuesday, May 2, 2017: Hire veterans, keep the tip credit, expand H-2B visa program

Hire veterans

Veterans understand other veterans. I’m not sure that people who work in human resources do — at least the ones who have not served. I can maybe understand why a veteran who was in a combat-related career may have a harder time getting a job, but there are hundreds if not more specialty jobs in the military that are not directly related to combat.

Anyone who is part of the hiring process should familiarize themselves with the quality of training that our servicemen and women receive. Basic training teaches how to follow orders, safety, first aid, physical fitness, integrity, trust and forces one to work and perhaps understand people from all aspects of life.

Then there is some sort of technical school — usually many weeks or in some cases months of specialty training. This is followed by on-the-job training at whatever base to which you are assigned. The training never ends. When a veteran comes to you for a job, he or she is further ahead in terms of life experience and training than someone right out of college who thinks he or she knows it all.

Then there is the other schools that are available to service men and women that many do take advantage of or are required to attend. Leadership academy is one that comes to mind. Some take college courses while they are serving. That in itself should tell you something about the individual sitting in front of you looking to be hired.

If I owned a business, I’d focus on veterans without a second thought. I know what they are worth.

David Winslow

Brewer

Restore the tip credit

The intent of the part of last November’s minimum wage referendum dealing with the “tip credit” has no merit, and it should be repealed in its entirety.

Think about this: Why are hundreds of wait staff opposed to the eventual elimination of the tip credit if, based on the supporters of the original referendum, it is supposed to put more money in the pockets of wait staff?

Simple economics says the referendum dealing with the tip credit is a major mistake. It will cost the majority of wait staff a loss of income and eventually a loss of a job. I strongly urge the Legislature to keep the tip credit.

Benjie Grant

Holden

Push for H-2B visa expansion

Gov. Paul LePage is going to Washington, D.C., to speak against the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. If the monument status is reversed as a result of his efforts, it will cost the North Woods area visitors and jobs.

Instead, the governor might try something constructive, such as advocating for expansion of the H-2B visa program to allow willing workers from other countries to help our motels, restaurants, hospitals and other businesses during the busy summer season.

Maine may be “open for business” as he used to say, but it seems like he’s picketing on the sidewalk in front of those businesses with a sign which says to visitors, customers and workers, “go away.”

David P. Frasz

Dover-Foxcroft

National monument for everyone

Regarding the “review” ordered by President Donald Trump of national monuments created by former presidents: The fact is the administration does not know if it has the right to undertake a review. The Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument went from private land to public land. It seems to me that change to a national monument allows everyone to enjoy the land. As I understand the Constitution, “We the People of the United States,” means everyone.

Maine is the “vacation state,” so why wouldn’t we want to issue an open invitation for everyone to enjoy the natural beauty of our state?

I intend to visit the area this year, as I believe exposing oneself to natural beauty to be mandatory for the good life. I’m sure there are plenty of “city” Americans who disagree with me, but they have no idea what they are missing.

It’s true that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but I believe most people would agree with me that Yosemite National Park is an example of perfect beauty, different from the beauty of gold bathroom fixtures.

Nancy Sullivan

Belfast