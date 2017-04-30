UMaine All-American signs with NFL’s Baltimore Ravens

University of Maine third-team All-America defensive lineman Pat Ricard has agreed to sign an undrafted free agent contract with the National Football League’s Baltimore Ravens.
‘It’s awesome … just the fact I have an opportunity to keep playing,” said the 6-foot-3 1/2, 305-pound Ricard. “I’m going to keep my head down and work as hard as I can. I want to show them I am there to play and win a job. I’m not there to fool around.”
Ricard, who was an All-Colonial Athletic Association first-team selection for the second straight season, was involved in 50 tackles including 15.5 for loss and 5.5 sacks.
His 15.5 tackles for loss was second best in the CAA and his 5.5 sacks was fifth in the conference.
In 2015, he had a league-high 16.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
He was also chosen to the New England Football Writers’ All-New England team and the ECAC Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team.
Ricard said he will report to the Ravens’ three-day rookie camp next week.
He said the fact he wasn’t drafted isn’t a big deal because he is still getting a contract and an opportunity to compete for a job in the NFL.
“Everyone wants to get drafted but I can’t control that,” said Ricard. “I’m not too worried about it.”
He said he had been contacted by several Ravens coaches, including head coach John Harbaugh, leading up to the draft and that Harbaugh called him on Saturday.
“He told me what was going on. That was so cool,” said Ricard.
Ricard was primarily a defensive tackle at UMaine and the Ravens have told him they intend to use him there.
The Spencer, Massachusetts, native said several teams had shown interest in him, including the Ravens, and he likes the idea of signing with a team that is known for its defensive prowess.
“I’m excited about that,” said Ricard.”We’ll see what happens.”