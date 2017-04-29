Monday, May 1, 2017: Show kindness toward animals, The County needs farms, not mines

Poliquin avoids the public

On April 14, Rep. Bruce Poliquin paid a visit to the Aroostook County Action Program in Houlton. It is interesting that despite repeated calls by many of his constituents in the 2nd Congressional District for town hall meetings or other contact, the congressman’s only visit to our area was unannounced and not open to the public.

Poliquin continues to avoid the public and especially those who would challenge his viewpoints regarding the many serious issues facing Maine and the nation. Given the current troubling political climate in our state and in the country, it is simply unacceptable for our congressman to be so unresponsive and unavailable to his constituents.

Andrew Cottle

Houlton

The County needs farms, not mines

Significant areas of Aroostook County’s farming community start in Ashland and follow downstream to New Brunswick, including Castle Hill, Washburn, Crouseville, Presque Isle, Caribou and Fort Fairfield.

The Aroostook River flows through more than 35,000 acres of prime agriculture land that produces potatoes, small grains, broccoli, blueberries, apples, hops, mixed vegetable operations, hay, beef and dairy herds, and is home to a growing number of small organic farms.

The Food Security Modernization Act requires that farmers need to “evaluate the hazards that could affect food manufactured, processed, packed, or held by such facility… and provide assurances that such food is not adulterated.”

Yes, Aroostook needs jobs. But poisoning the waters of Aroostook’s agricultural industry that has provided safe food for the world for more than 200 years is not the answer. Mining is not sustainable. We need sustainable agricultural development for the future of Aroostook County.

Patty Blackstone

Caribou

Blessed to have Bangor Rotary

My wife and I, along with many other people, attended last weekend’s Bangor Rotary performance of this year’s musical “Music off Broadway.” Hats off to the local talent who made this two-hour program so enjoyable. What a refreshing way to spend a Sunday afternoon.

The area is truly blessed to have organizations such as Bangor Rotary and many service organizations who not only provide many services to the area but support the arts as well.

God bless everyone who make this possible. We look forward to the next performance.

Bill Hogan

Veazie

Show kindness to animals

It is high time humans think before they act. Spring is here, and kindness toward other Earth species is imperative. So much is said and decided about “invasive species,” but not enough attention is given to “non-invasive species.”

Next time you feel proud you made a porcupine into roadkill, think about this: Porcupines pick up 50 or more ticks on their bellies when prowling at night. They turn over and eat all those pesky, Lyme-disease carrying ticks. Porcupines do not contract Lyme disease.

Next time you feel the need to make road kill out of salamanders or fill in a vernal pool, think about this: Vernal pools are Earth’s springtime life blood, and salamanders are necessary for vernal pool stability and existence. Our weapons on wheels kill many species of amphibians, and our encroachment on their habitats is just as murderous.

Compassionate thinking goes a long way in interspecies relations. Skunks grub for and eat Japanese beetles. If they dig holes in your lawn, fill them in. Bats eats thousands of mosquitoes on their nightly flights. Many species of turtles are up and about on our roadways.

Here’s a novel Earth-friendly idea: Pull “weeds” (a subjective concept) instead of using killer pesticides and insecticides. Use diatomaceous earth on problem critters.

The Earth belongs to all of us, including “the rest of us” who cannot enjoy our planet when “the rest of you” are out there shooting off “your rights.” By destroying Earth’s other predators, humans will become Earth’s only predator. It is high time humans think before they act.

Jackie Freitas

Friendship