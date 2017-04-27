POLL QUESTION

Maine House supports time zone switch, dumping Daylight Saving Time

The Lincoln Mill tower in Biddeford
BDN File
The Lincoln Mill tower in Biddeford
By Christopher Cousins, BDN Staff
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted April 27, 2017, at 12:38 p.m.

Poll Question

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine could shift to the Atlantic time zone without a statewide referendum if preliminary votes Thursday in the House of Representatives hold.

LD 203 would exempt Maine from federal provisions observing Eastern Daylight Saving Time and move Maine to the Atlantic Standard Time Zone year-round. Practically speaking, that would put Maine an hour ahead of other eastern states, into the time zone shared by Puerto Rico and Nova Scotia. The move would also give Maine more daylight in the afternoon and evening instead of setting the clocks ahead for half the year.

In a tie vote Thursday morning, the House of Representatives rejected a bid to send the question to referendum, contingent on whether Massachusetts and New Hampshire approve the change. Some House members argued a referendum could cost too much.

The fiscal note on the bill indicates that the referendum could cost up to $100,000 if it causes the secretary of state’s office to need a second ballot for the November election.

The House then voted 85-59 to adopt an amendment that would move Maine to the Atlantic Standard Time Zone without a statewide vote — but only if Massachusetts and New Hampshire also vote to switch time zones.

New Hampshire already approved a change, contingent on what Massachusetts does. Massachusetts is in the midst of studying the change.

The federal Uniform Time Act allows states to decide whether they participate in Daylight Saving Time, though a change requires approval by Congress or the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. With tourist season around the corner, Maine’s hospitality industry is facing a crisisWith tourist season around the corner, Maine’s hospitality industry is facing a crisis
  2. Woman convicted of killing foster child has been released from jailWoman convicted of killing foster child has been released from jail
  3. Maine monument’s future in doubt after Trump orders reviewMaine monument’s future in doubt after Trump orders review
  4. Maine man sentenced to 9 years in jail following 9th OUI convictionMaine man sentenced to 9 years in jail following 9th OUI conviction
  5. FairPoint to phase out regulated landlines in 5 more Maine communitiesFairPoint to phase out regulated landlines in 5 more Maine communities

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs