Maine House supports time zone switch, dumping Daylight Saving Time

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine could shift to the Atlantic time zone without a statewide referendum if preliminary votes Thursday in the House of Representatives hold.

LD 203 would exempt Maine from federal provisions observing Eastern Daylight Saving Time and move Maine to the Atlantic Standard Time Zone year-round. Practically speaking, that would put Maine an hour ahead of other eastern states, into the time zone shared by Puerto Rico and Nova Scotia. The move would also give Maine more daylight in the afternoon and evening instead of setting the clocks ahead for half the year.

In a tie vote Thursday morning, the House of Representatives rejected a bid to send the question to referendum, contingent on whether Massachusetts and New Hampshire approve the change. Some House members argued a referendum could cost too much.

The fiscal note on the bill indicates that the referendum could cost up to $100,000 if it causes the secretary of state’s office to need a second ballot for the November election.

The House then voted 85-59 to adopt an amendment that would move Maine to the Atlantic Standard Time Zone without a statewide vote — but only if Massachusetts and New Hampshire also vote to switch time zones.

New Hampshire already approved a change, contingent on what Massachusetts does. Massachusetts is in the midst of studying the change.

The federal Uniform Time Act allows states to decide whether they participate in Daylight Saving Time, though a change requires approval by Congress or the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.