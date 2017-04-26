UMaine baseball team loses third baseman for season

University of Maine third baseman Danny Casals catches a pop fly during the first game of America East baseball doubleheader against University of Massachusetts Lowell in Orono, March 31, 2017.
BDN File
University of Maine third baseman Danny Casals catches a pop fly during the first game of America East baseball doubleheader against University of Massachusetts Lowell in Orono, March 31, 2017.
Danny Casals
University of Maine Athletics
Danny Casals
By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff
Posted April 26, 2017, at 8:36 a.m.

University of Maine interim head baseball coach Nick Derba has announced that sophomore third baseman Danny Casals, the team’s leading hitter a year ago, has been lost for the season and will have shoulder surgery in Florida within the next two weeks.

Casals separated his left shoulder diving for a line drive in a 10-6 loss to Hartford on April 9 at Mahaney Diamond in Orono.

“That’s a huge loss,” Derba said. “He was supposed to play for Chatham in the Cape Cod League this summer, but he will have to sit out. He should be available next fall. He sustained some pretty good damage to his rotator cuff and shoulder. He had also separated that shoulder in high school.”

Miami native Casals hit .310 last season en route to earning a berth on the America East All-Rookie team. He led the team in several other categories including hits (62), total bases (91), on-base percentage (.404), triples (4) and stolen bases (12).

This season, he was batting .247 with a homer, six doubles, five RBIs and eight stolen bases.

“And he’s a great kid,” Derba added.

Freshman Cody Pasic, a converted catcher, will continue to play third base for the Black Bears. He is hitting .281 with two homers and four RBIs in 16 games.

“Cody has done a great job at third,” Derba said. “He is a good player. He’s getting a chance to play, and he has taken advantage of it. He hadn’t been a third baseman until two weeks ago. He’s a gamer. And he can swing the bat.”

 

SEE COMMENTS →

View stories by school

  1. Woman allegedly attacks ex with sword, gets banned from BrewerWoman allegedly attacks ex with sword, gets banned from Brewer
  2. Coach accused of sexual abuse of a minorCoach accused of sexual abuse of a minor
  3. Lincoln woman drove Bangor murder fugitive to PortlandLincoln woman drove Bangor murder fugitive to Portland
  4. Developer outbids Cook’s Lobster owner to buy historic Maine island wharfDeveloper outbids Cook’s Lobster owner to buy historic Maine island wharf
  5. Police search for driver who evaded them Monday night