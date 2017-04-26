Collins again ranked most bipartisan U.S. senator

AUGUSTA, Maine — A national group named Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, the most bipartisan U.S. senator for the third straight time on Wednesday.

Since 2013, Collins has been atop an index used by the Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s public policy school measuring the times that members of Congress sponsor and co-sponsor bills alongside members of the opposite party.

Maine has been represented well on the index before: Former Republican Sen. Olympia Snowe held the top spot before she retired in 2013, and two years later Collins was named the second-most bipartisan senator since 1993.

In a statement, former Sen. Richard Lugar, R-Indiana, who runs the center, said Collins “continues to set the gold standard for bipartisan productivity” in Congress.

Maine’s junior senator, independent Angus King, was 25th on this year’s list, which measured bills from the last Congress in 2015 and 2016. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat from Maine’s 1st District, was ranked 103rd out out 427 members ranked. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, a Republican from the 2nd District, came in at 166th.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.