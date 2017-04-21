Police: Driver checking GPS caused head-on collision on Route 1 in Wiscasset

WISCASSET, Maine — A teenage driver looking at his GPS caused a head-on collision on Route 1 in Wiscasset that closed both lanes of traffic for more than an hour Thursday evening.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

The collision occurred at about 7:45 p.m. in the vicinity of Wiscasset Ford.

A Jeep Wrangler, operated by Spencer Knowles, 16, of Arrowsic, was traveling northbound on Route 1. Knowles was looking at his GPS when his vehicles crossed the center line into the southbound lane, Wiscasset Police Sgt. Willy Simmons said.

Knowles clipped a 2014 BMW operated by Suzan Theriault, 69, of Rockport, before colliding head-on with a 2015 Toyota Highlander, operated by David Theriault, 70, also of Rockport, Simmons said.

Suzan Theriault was uninjured in the collision, Simmons said. David Theriault was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Extrication was required to remove Knowles from his vehicle, Assistant Fire Chief Nick Merry said. Knowles was transported to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, Simmons said.

Neither Knowles’ nor Theriault’s injuries were life threatening, according to officials at the scene. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, Simmons said.

The Wiscasset Police Department, Wiscasset Fire Department, Wiscasset Ambulance Service, and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded. The scene was cleared shortly after 9:15 p.m.