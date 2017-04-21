Two injured in head-on collision on Route 1 in Wiscasset

WISCASSET, Maine — A head-on collision on Route 1 in Wiscasset sent the drivers of both vehicles to area hospitals Thursday evening and closed both lanes of traffic for more than an hour.

The crash occurred at about 7:45 p.m. in the vicinity of Wiscasset Ford.

A Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on Route 1 when it swerved into the southbound lane and collided with a Toyota Highlander, Wiscasset police Officer James Fisher said.

The drivers were the sole occupants of the vehicles, Fisher said.

Extrication was required to remove the driver of the Jeep Wrangler from the vehicle, Assistant Fire Chief Nick Merry said.

He was taken to the Maine Medical Center in Portland. The driver of the Toyota Highlander was transported to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, Fisher said. The injuries are not considered life-threatening, he said.

The names of the drivers were not immediately available. The incident is under investigation

The Wiscasset Police Department, Wiscasset Fire Department, Wiscasset Ambulance Service, and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded. The scene was cleared shortly after 9:15 p.m.