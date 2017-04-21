Police: Lincoln woman interfered with Ohio Street shooting investigation

BANGOR, Maine — A Lincoln woman was arrested Friday for interfering with the investigation of the Easter homicide on Ohio Street, police said.

Cindy McVicar, 45, of Lincoln, was arrested Friday after allegedly hindering authorities’ efforts to arrest a Connecticut man wanted for murder in the shooting of Terrance Durel Sr., 36, of Louisiana.

“This arrest is the result of substantial steps Ms. McVicar took to interfere with the arrest and prosecution of Antoinne Bethea,” Detective Sgt. Brent Beaulieu said in a press statement.

She faces one charge of Class B Hindering Apprehension and/or Prosecution and was taken to Penobscot County Jail. Bail information was not immediately available.

It was not clear how McVicar allegedly interfered with the arrest. Beaulieu did not immediately respond to a telephone message left Friday afternoon.

Several detectives are pursuing the investigation into the shooting near 125 Ohio St., Bangor police Sgt. Tim Cotton said earlier Friday. The FBI has confirmed it is also assisting.

“Detectives and evidence techs have traveled all over the state and will be traveling to other locations outside of Maine as necessary,” Cotton said in an email.

Bangor police have not commented on the relationship between the two men, or a possible motive, but the victim’s estranged wife, Danielle Durel, told the Bangor Daily News earlier in the week that Terrance Durel had sent several threatening texts to her before arriving at the apartment she shared with Bethea.

She said she was changing her 8-year-old son’s clothes inside the apartment when she heard three shots. Outside, she found Bethea wrestling with Durel’s friend, known only as “Primo,” she said.

Her husband, who had come up earlier in the week from New Orleans to visit their son, was on the ground bleeding from two wounds — one in the stomach and one in the leg, she said. She took Durel by car to a local hospital, where he died.

A reward has been offered for information leading to Bethea’s capture.

Anyone with information about the Ohio Street shooting is urged to call the Bangor Police Department at 947-7384. The anonymous tip line can be reached by dialing ext. 6.

BDN reporter Nok-Noi Ricker contributed to this report.