Ohio Street shooting victim dies

Bangor police converged on Ohio Street to investigate a report of a shooting shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday near the intersection with Highland Avenue.
Dawn Gagnon | BDN
Bangor police converged on Ohio Street to investigate a report of a shooting shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday near the intersection with Highland Avenue.
The Bangor Police Department's Mobile Investigations Unit was called to the scene of a shooting at 125 Ohio St. shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday near the intersection with Highland Avenue.
Dawn Gagnon | BDN
The Bangor Police Department's Mobile Investigations Unit was called to the scene of a shooting at 125 Ohio St. shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday near the intersection with Highland Avenue.
By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted April 17, 2017, at 6:01 p.m.
Last modified April 17, 2017, at 6:42 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — The victim of Sunday afternoon’s shooting on Ohio Street has died, police said late Monday afternoon.

Terrance Durel Sr., 36, of New Orleans, Louisiana, died from his injuries Sunday night, Lt. David Bushey of the Bangor Police Department said in a news release.

Police were sent to the area of 125 Ohio St. around 3 p.m. on Sunday to investigation a report of a shooting, Bushey said. Officers confirmed a shooting had occurred.

Bushey said that initial reports indicated one person, later identified as Durel, was injured and taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The state medical examiner’s office conducted an autopsy and determined that the manner of death was homicide.

A team of investigators and crime scene technicians with the department’s Criminal Investigation Division continue to investigate the shooting.

As of late Monday afternoon, no one had been arrested in connection with the death.

The Easter homicide is the first of 2017, Bushey confirmed Monday.

The most recent alleged murder in Bangor occurred on Nov. 27, when Robert Mark Kennedy, 38, was shot to death at an apartment house on Center Street.

Robert Hansley, 27, and Thomas Ferguson, 37, both of Brooklyn, New York, were arrested the same night and charged with murder and elevated aggravated assault. Their trial is scheduled for May 24 at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

Anyone with information about Sunday’s shooting is asked to call the police department at 947-7384. To remain anonymous, choose Ext. 6.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. There’s a new coyote-wolf hybrid appearing in Maine’s forestsThere’s a new coyote-wolf hybrid appearing in Maine’s forests
  2. Bangor police investigating shooting on Ohio StreetBangor police investigating shooting on Ohio Street
  3. Body found in woods near Brewer Wal-Mart, police say
  4. The Portland statue criticized for being too white almost crushed its creatorThe Portland statue criticized for being too white almost crushed its creator
  5. Couple charged with burglary in connection with string of break-ins in 3 counties

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs