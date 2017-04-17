Ohio Street shooting victim dies

BANGOR, Maine — The victim of Sunday afternoon’s shooting on Ohio Street has died, police said late Monday afternoon.

Terrance Durel Sr., 36, of New Orleans, Louisiana, died from his injuries Sunday night, Lt. David Bushey of the Bangor Police Department said in a news release.

Police were sent to the area of 125 Ohio St. around 3 p.m. on Sunday to investigation a report of a shooting, Bushey said. Officers confirmed a shooting had occurred.

Bushey said that initial reports indicated one person, later identified as Durel, was injured and taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The state medical examiner’s office conducted an autopsy and determined that the manner of death was homicide.

A team of investigators and crime scene technicians with the department’s Criminal Investigation Division continue to investigate the shooting.

As of late Monday afternoon, no one had been arrested in connection with the death.

The Easter homicide is the first of 2017, Bushey confirmed Monday.

The most recent alleged murder in Bangor occurred on Nov. 27, when Robert Mark Kennedy, 38, was shot to death at an apartment house on Center Street.

Robert Hansley, 27, and Thomas Ferguson, 37, both of Brooklyn, New York, were arrested the same night and charged with murder and elevated aggravated assault. Their trial is scheduled for May 24 at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

Anyone with information about Sunday’s shooting is asked to call the police department at 947-7384. To remain anonymous, choose Ext. 6.

