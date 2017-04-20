Police: Fairfield man shoots ex-girlfriend in shoulder

OAKLAND, Maine — A Fairfield man broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Oak Street home Wednesday night and shot her in the shoulder, police said.

Jeremy Clement, 36, arrived at the home at about 8:30 p.m. and was told to leave by his ex, who called police, Oakland police Chief Mike Tracy said Thursday.

“He kicked in the door, and they got into an altercation,” Tracy said. “He ended up shooting the ex-girlfriend in the shoulder.”

Her injury was not considered life-threatening.

Clement and a third person in the house were injured “in the melee that happened” immediately after the shooting, Tracy said.

All three were taken to the hospital. Clement was later arrested and taken to jail, Tracy said.

Clement was charged with elevated aggravated assault and burglary, both Class A crimes that carry a penalty of up to 25 years in prison, if convicted. He remains at Kennebec County Correctional Facility in Augusta.