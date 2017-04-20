Maine wants to give women a year’s worth of birth control at a time

Insurers are pushing back against a new birth control bill in Maine.
Dreamstime | TNS
By CBS 13
Posted April 20, 2017, at 2:28 p.m.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A new birth control bill is getting some pushback from health insurance companies that say the bill’s language could be costly for them.

The bill would help women with a birth control prescription receive a year’s worth of medication at a time.

Maine insurers currently only allow patients to get up to three months of birth control, and some women are required to refill their prescription every month.

The Maine Health Association says the bill will increase insurance costs by requiring coverage for all approved contraception at no cost.

Supporters of the bill say its purpose is to remove the barrier between women and consistent contraception.

 

