Maine swimming hall of fame to induct two

The Maine Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame has selected Whitney Rockwell and Sarah Oldenburg Falk as its 2017 inductees.

Formal induction will be held Sunday, April 23, during a ceremony in Lewiston.

Rockwell, who began her swimming at Coastal Maine Aquatics, was a member of both the 1998 and 1999 national high school championship teams at the Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida.

She returned to Maine and competed for Cape Elizabeth High School during her junior and senior years and set nine state records while winning eight events at the Maine Interscholastic Swimming and Diving Championships. Following her senior year, she earned All-America recognition in the 50-yard free, 100-yard butterfly, and 100-yard breaststroke.

As a two-year competitor for the University of California, Rockwell was a member of the Golden Bears’ All-America medley relay. She was qualifier for the 2004 United States Olympic Trials in the 50 free.

Falk, a graduate of Bangor High School, set numerous pool, conference, state and championship meet records during her four years.

Competing at the Maine Interscholastic Swimming and Diving Championships, she won the 50-yard free and 100-yard butterfly each of her four years. She collected eight individual gold medals while leading the Rams to consecutive Class A state titles from 1995 through 1997.

Her record-setting swim as a freshman in the 50 free broke the previous standard set 13 years earlier.

Honored as Maine’s Swimmer of the Meet at the MPA Championship multiple years, she was a four-year selection to the Maine all-state team in multiple events.

As member of the Tufts University team her freshman year, Falk earned All-New England accolades in three individual events — 50 free, 100 free and 100 butterfly — and four relays.

The Maine Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame has 51 members, including swimmers, coaches and officials.