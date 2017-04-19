House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz won’t seek re-election next year

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Oversight Panel Chairman Jason Chaffetz on Wednesday announced his plans to leave Congress after the 2018 midterm elections, saying he had no intention of running for any political office.

“I have no ulterior motives. I am healthy. I am confident I would continue to be re-elected by large margins. I have the full support of Speaker [Paul] Ryan to continue as Chairman of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee. That said, I have made a personal decision to return to the private sector,” Chaffetz said in a statement on Facebook.