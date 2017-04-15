Nova Scotian breaks record with 13th Kenduskeag Stream race victory

BANGOR, Maine — For Trevor MacLean, it’s always worth the round-trip — all 750-plus miles of it from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, to Bangor.

That excursion to the Queen City for a 16.5-mile paddle down the Kenduskeag Stream has been an annual rite of passage for MacLean, and on this particular day the veteran kayaker made history in Maine’s premier paddling event Saturday.

MacLean paddled to his 13th Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race victory, the most wins in the 51-history of the paddle from Kenduskeag Village to downtown Bangor, on a perfect sun-splashed day that featured challenging but fast water conditions.

“It was great,” MacLean said. “The conditions were really good. Lots of water.”

MacLean was the lone racer to break the two-hour mark, piloting his kayak down the stream in 1 hour, 58.11 seconds.

“It’s nice to be able to put down a fast time,” said MacLean, whose 13th victory breaks the race mark of 12 held by fellow Canadian Robert Lang of New Brunswick.

MacLean has run 15 Kenduskeag Stream races, but don’t expect him to stop coming anytime soon.

“It’s a bit of a rite of spring, almost,” MacLean said. “I always enjoy coming down.”

Ben Randall of Sabattus, who won the Souadabsacook Race in Hampden last weekend, posted the second quickest time of the day in 2:02:37. He was also piloting a solo kayak.

The 912 paddlers who piloted 489 boats down the stream Saturday were greeted with one of the best days of the early spring, with temperatures that climbed into the 60’s with bright sunshine and very little wind.

The challenging Kenduskeag was also flowing with ideal water conditions, and the “river vultures” were out in full force at popular viewing spots such as Six Mile Falls and along Valley Avenue and Harlow Street.

“The water is perfect for this type of race,” said race director Debbie Gendreau, who is also assistant director of the Bangor Parks and Recreation department.

“You really can’t ask for anything more perfect.”

MacLean cleanly navigated his way through the challenging rapids.

“I haven’t capsized or flipped over anytime that I’ve gone down,” he said. “I made it down clean and just kept moving forward.”

While a lot of paddlers enjoy the challenge of navigating Six Mile Falls, MacLean saw it as an opportunity to ensure his boat stay dry for the stretch run to downtown Bangor.

“I usually portage [at] Six Mile Falls because we’re over halfway and it’s a good chance to get out of the boat and empty it out,” he explained. “It’s a risk I don’t normally take.”

Six Mile Falls is certainly a risk-reward portion of the race, and while some canoes fell victim to the rapids, a lot of paddlers managed to navigate their way through

But nonetheless, the hundreds of spectators — two- and four-legged — who lined the banks of Six Mile Falls and a nearby bridge carrying Route 15 over the stream had plenty to smile about.

Gendreau said approximately 899 people were signed up for the race before Saturday morning, which means 13 more paddlers registered on race morning.

Officials were very impressed with the turnout. The race celebrated its 50th race last year.

“I was thinking that maybe this year would be a little lower,” with last year being the 50th race, Gendreau said. “It’s not. It’s just about the same.”

Race officials also presented a Legends of Paddling award for the second time in as many years.

That award, won by Zip Kellogg last spring and named after race founders Lew Gilman and Ed “Sonny” Colburn, was taken home by longtime race participant Fern Stearns.

The fastest canoe of the day was the four-person, open-class boat skippered by Chris Francis, Rod McLain, Mark Ranco and Sue Scotomah.

That quartet also wound up posting the third-fastest time of the day at 2:04:15.

The fourth-fastest clocking was put up by the open class canoe team of Ashton Mabee, Nolan Mabee, J.D. Goulet, Dan LIttlefield, Gregg Dorr and JR Mabee at 2:07:46.

Kayaker Ray Wirth of Belfast was the fifth-fastest finisher, crossing the line in 2:08:31.

Other winners included Clara Short and Thomas Short in the C-1 Long class, Angus Deighan and Abby Verrier in the C-2 Long division, Clayton Cole and Paul Cole in the C-2M Canoe Expert division, Tim and Rachel Brooks in the C-2S Canoe Expert class, Ellen Hall and Robert Martin in the C-2 Mixed Canoe Expert class, Brian Foley in the K-1 Short class, Kellen Doyle and Cole May in the C-2 high school class and Tim LeBlanc and Gabe Wiseman in the C-2 collegiate class.