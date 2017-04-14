Officials ponder future of UM-Augusta after school loses 4th leader in less than 3 years

AUGUSTA, Maine — After cycling through four presidents since September 2014, University of Maine at Augusta faculty and staff are pleading for stability.

The campus’ current president, James Conneely, announced late Tuesday night his plans to resign effective June 30. Neither the system nor Conneely have explained what brought on his resignation after only 16 months in the post, but system officials are already trying to figure out who will lead the campus in the future.

“We need steady leadership,” said Deborah Meehan, director of UMA’s University College in Rockland. “We’re looking for someone who understands the core values of UMA.”

University of Maine System Chancellor James Page visited the campus Thursday and outlined a few possible leadership options in front of a group of about 50 campus employees, many of whom said they were worried about the future of their school.

The system could launch an “expedited” search to put a new president in place by the end of the calendar year, but that could mean a limited pool of applicants and miss out on an ideal fit. Alternatively, the system could bring in an interim leader for one year, or give an interim president an extended two-year term, giving the school enough time find stable footing under that leader before launching a thorough search for permanent replacement.

“I’ve used all three of those options at various times in the system,” Page said.

Several faculty members said during the meeting that they felt Conneely’s leadership was not “a good fit” for the campus, and that UMA’s mission and finances suffered during his tenure. UMA is unusual among the state’s universities, because it doesn’t have any form of on-campus living and focuses largely on a nontraditional commuter student base.

Others weren’t shy about naming their preferred fill-in — Rebecca Wyke. Wyke, the system’s vice chancellor for finance and administration, led UMA on an interim basis for part of 2015 while the university launched the search that culminated with Conneely’s hiring in early 2016.

With the recent partnership between the University of Maine in Orono and the Machias campus, Brenda McAleer, the campus’ associate provost, said she had concerns about what might happen if Page decided to pursue a similar partnership involving her campus. Under the UMaine-UMM partnership, UMM gave up its presidential post and fell under the leadership of the flagship’s president. McAleer said she was concerned such a “nontraditional” solution might damage UMA.

“What I’m in favor of is solutions that work,” Page answered, adding that each campus has individual missions and situations that could make a similar partnership less than ideal.

Page said he hopes to have a leadership plan in place in advance of the May UMS Board of Trustees meeting, so he can propose and interim leader of the campus before Conneely’s departure the next month.

