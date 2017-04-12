Sports briefs for April 13, 2017

Rockland Golf Club to open Friday

ROCKLAND, Maine — The Rockland Golf Club will open for the season on Friday at 8 a.m.

The course’s front nine will be open while the back nine will open as soon as possible. No carts are available.

Discounted spring rates are $23 for nine holes and $35 for 18 holes.

Islanders tab Weight as coach

Interim coach Doug Weight is sticking around for the long-term as New York Islanders head coach.

Weight, a former captain of the team and four-time All-Star, took over with 40 games remaining in the 2016-17 season. From that day — January 19 — to the end of the regular season, the Islanders posted the best record in the NHL with 24 wins and 52 points.

“Doug has earned this opportunity from the tremendous work he has put in over the past five seasons in our front office and especially from the time he took over as interim Head Coach earlier this season,” president and general manager Garth Snow said. “His leadership and experiences from both playing and behind the bench are valuable intangibles that not every coach can translate into a winning formula. He’s gained the trust and respect from our entire team, making him the best choice to become head coach.”

On Weight’s watch, the Islanders also led the league in hits and scored the fourth-most goals (120).

“I’m honored to be named head coach of such an historic franchise with one of the most passionate fan-bases in the NHL,” Weight said. “There is a deep history of winning with the Islanders and I look forward to doing everything in my power to return to the playoffs and have success.”

Pacers’ George, 76ers’ Henderson fined

Indiana Pacers forward Paul George and Philadelphia 76ers guard Gerald Henderson were each fined $25,000 by the NBA for their actions during Monday’s game.

George was fined for public criticism of the officiating on Wednesday following the Pacers’ 120-111 victory over the 76ers. Henderson was fined for throwing an elbow to the head of George with 2:59 remaining in the fourth quarter.

George stood over Henderson after a collision earlier in the quarter, with the officials handing each player a technical foul. Henderson elbowed George on a drive to the basket with 2:59 left in the contest, drawing a flagrant foul 2.

George also received a technical on the play, drawing the ire of the All-Star after the contest.

“You’ll know how I feel about the officials and tonight I really have no faith in them,” George told the IndyStar. “I’ve been warning them all night what [Henderson’s] going to do, stuff he’s doing and they allow the [expletive] to go on. He was throwing jabs and punches at my stomach all night and I didn’t retaliate until late in the game when they weren’t doing [expletive] about it.”

“So he pulled me down, I get double technical for doing nothing and then he throws an elbow at my neck and I get another tech for nothing?” George said. “I really don’t have no respect and nothing is there for the officiating. [Expletive] officiating job. I don’t care about him. It’s the fact that they let him do that. That’s the problem I have.”

Nationals place infielder Drew on DL

The Washington Nationals placed infielder Stephen Drew on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a right hamstring strain.

Drew suffered the injury while running out a ground ball in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s game after his cleat caught in the dirt near the batter’s box.

“His spike caught when he was leaving the box,” manager Dusty Baker said following Washington’s 8-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. “I didn’t really see it, but I can tell by the look and the grimace on his face that he hurt it pretty badly.”

Drew’s injury comes three days after starting shortstop Trea Turner strained his right hamstring in Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Turner was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday

The only other shortstop on Washington’s active roster is rookie Wilmer Difo, who made his fourth career start at the position on Tuesday.