Sen. Susan Collins votes for ‘nuclear’ option to change Senate rules for Gorsuch

By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff
Posted April 06, 2017, at 12:58 p.m.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins on Thursday joined her Republican colleagues in the Senate to trigger the so-called “nuclear option” to secure the confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Republicans successfully voted 52 to 48 to change Senate rules so that presidential nominees to the nation’s top court only need a simple majority rather than a supermajority of 60 votes to be confirmed.

Last Tuesday, Collins took to the Senate floor to endorse Gorsuch, who sits on the Tenth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Colorado, and urged Democrats not to filibuster his nomination, calling him “ unquestionably qualified.”

U.S. Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, voted against changing the rules.

