Lincoln Academy administrator will keep job after OUI arrest

NEWCASTLE, Maine — Lincoln Academy Associate Head of School Andrew T. “Andy” Mullin is serving a 12-day suspension and must see a counselor following his arrest for operating under the influence, but will keep his job.

LA Head of School David Sturdevant announced the disciplinary action, which follows Mullin’s March 25 arrest on charges of operating under the influence and driving to endanger, in a statement on March 30.

The suspension took effect Thursday and will run through April 14.

“Consistent with school policy, Mr. Mullin will be referred to a professional counselor selected by mutual agreement, and he has agreed to comply with any and all recommendations of the counselor as to further actions or counseling that he should undertake,” Sturdevant said in the statement.

Mullin “is extremely remorseful,” Sturdevant said. The statement included an apology from Mullin to the Lincoln Academy community.

“I am sorry that I have let Lincoln Academy down,” Mullin said in the apology. “This is a difficult and emotional time for me and my family. I appreciate the support that has been extended to me by the Lincoln Academy community, which I have been proud to be a part of for almost 25 years.

“Drinking and driving is never acceptable. At Lincoln Academy we teach students the values of responsibility, perseverance, and resiliency, and these are values I need to model during this challenging time. I am committed to taking responsibility for my actions, and to doing everything I can to emerge from this difficult experience as a better and stronger person.”

Sturdevant said Mullin “has been a valued member of the Lincoln Academy community since 1993, and an invaluable help to me during my time here as head of school.”

“I have received a number of emails and messages supporting Andy and citing his good work for our school and the larger community,” Sturdevant said. “Neither I nor Lincoln Academy can condone or excuse any behavior that involves operating under the influence, and the charges against him will be addressed and adjudicated through the court system and he will be held accountable in accordance with the law.

“It is my belief that this highly regrettable and troubling off-duty incident warrants the disciplinary actions that have been implemented consistent with school policy, and his full acceptance of responsibility has led me to the decision that he should resume his service to Lincoln Academy following return from suspension.”

Sturdevant said he returned to Lincoln Academy from an overseas trip on March 29 and met with Mullin the same day to discuss the situation. He also met with Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office interim Chief Deputy Rand Maker and consulted Chrissy Wajer, chairwoman of the school’s board of trustees, as well as the school attorney.

The school does not usually comment on personnel matters, Sturdevant said, but he issued the statement “because of the public nature of the charges against” Mullin, and with Mullin’s permission. The school will not make any further public statements on the matter.

Mullin, 53, of Bristol was arrested on Sproul Hill Road in Bristol late on March 25.

Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies found Mullin at the wheel of a vehicle blocking the road, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were attempting to communicate with him when he allegedly placed the vehicle in reverse and struck a vehicle behind it a low speed