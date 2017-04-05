Former UMaine defensive back signs with CFL’s Redblacks

Sherrod Baltimore’s journey to the University of Maine was an inspirational one.
He used his God-given athletic ability to escape the mean streets of Washington, D.C., and he parlayed that into an outstanding college career in Orono.
Now, the Maryland native has been rewarded with a shot in the professional ranks.
The Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League, the defending Grey Cup champions, announced on Wednesday they have signed the 5-foot-10, 175-pound defensive back to a contract.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Baltimore, who graduated from UMaine in 2015, said Wednesday he was thrilled to be joining the Redblacks.
He’ll report to the team’s minicamp later this month.
“Obviously they’re a good team so that’s the mindset I’m coming in with,” Baltimore said. “You’ve got to be ready to come in and win it.”
Baltimore said Ottawa’s staff watched some game film of him and was invited to work out for the team in North Carolina, which he did on Sunday.
“They called me on Tuesday and I signed,” Baltimore said.
As a senior at UMaine in 2015, Baltimore recorded 24 tackles and two interceptions in 10 games played. He finished his Black Bear career with 82 tackles and three interceptions in 37 games.
Since graduating from UMaine, Baltimore has been working out in Orono while serving as a volunteer assistant on coach Joe Harasymiak’s staff.
“I’ve always wanted to be a coach,” Baltimore said and he hopes the time he spent mentoring last season’s Black Bears will reflect in his playing.
“[Harasymiak’s] done great things for me,” said Baltimore. “I appreciate him for letting me stay up here.”
Baltimore said UMaine sports performance assistant coach Chris Flynn really helped him hone his speed, and being on the sidelines with Harasymiak allowed Baltimore to learn more ins and outs of being a defensive back.
“It’s just like working out and watching film all day, being around coaches,” Baltimore said. “I got a better understanding of my position.”
Baltimore, who was a cornerback at UMaine, is hoping to play that same position in Ottawa, but is willing to do whatever the coaches ask of him.
“You’ve got to let the coaches determine that,” Baltimore said. “I’m definitely going to come in and compete and just be a good teammate, you know. Just help them win.”
Baltimore is more than appreciative of his time at UMaine and everything that former head coach Jack Cosgrove and Harasymiak, who was Baltimore’s defensive coordinator, instilled in him.
“Coach H [and the Black Bears], they’re going to win a championship soon,” he said. “He’s one of the best coaches I’ve seen. Shout out to Maine, everyone up there.”
Ottawa’s preseason doesn’t kick off until June.
