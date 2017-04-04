Angus King comes out against Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch

AUGUSTA, Maine — Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine said in a Tuesday statement that he will oppose Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee.

King, who caucuses with Democrats, outlined several concerns about the conservative judge in the lengthy statement, including “evasive” answers to senators’ questions about certain cases, his “judicial activist” past and past decisions.

His decision doesn’t change the overall political calculus on Gorsuch, who is likely to be confirmed in the Senate, where Republicans have vowed that they will change rules to confirm Trump’s pick if Democrats keep them short of the 60 votes required to break a filibuster.

In his statement, King says he’ll also support Democrats’ planned filibuster, which he hinted at on a Sunday appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“If Judge Gorsuch is ultimately confirmed, I sincerely hope my concerns and fears will be proven wrong; I would be delighted if this is the case,” he said. “But in good conscience, I must vote my convictions and not my hopes – and my convictions in this case tell me ‘no’.”

