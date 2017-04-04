Maine site chosen as US headquarters of Finnish amphibious aircraft manufacturer

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Brunswick Landing will become the U.S. headquarters and production base for a new class of high-performance amphibious aircraft, the manufacturer Atol Avion announced Tuesday.

The Atol 650 is a high-performance, amphibious “light sport aircraft,” according to a release from Atol USA Inc., a joint venture of Atol Avion in Finland and a “U.S.-based investor group.”

Components of the aircraft are made of carbon-fiber, aluminum, Kevlar and wood composites, making the Atol 650 “a serious adventure machine,” Atol USA President Paul Richards said in the release.

According to its website, “with wings folded,” the Atol 650 measures about feet wide and weighs 826 pounds empty. A standard model costs $179,000.

The company will produce the Atol 650 for other markets in Finland, with deliveries to European customers in late 2017 and deliveries from Brunswick scheduled for mid-2018.

Steve Levesque, executive director of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, the entity charged with redeveloping the former Brunswick Naval Air Station, said in the release that the authority has invested heavily in “world-class assets” to attract companies, such as Atol.

“We are currently constructing an environmentally controlled composites layup room, curing oven and paint booth, all designed to aviation standards and sized to accept wings, fuselages and other large structures,” Levesque said in the release.

Other aviation companies currently operating at the former Navy base include One Aviation, Tempus Jets, Flight Level Aviation, MVP Aero, Brunswick Aviation Services and Maine Coastal Flight.

