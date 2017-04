BURNHAM, Maine — The Maine State Police are investigating the death of a woman on South Horseback Road in Burnham, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland. The death was reported before dawn Sunday morning.

“It’s a death investigation,” McCasland said without providing any other information surrounding the woman or the investigation. “We’re still trying to resolve some questions that we have.”

