LePage proposes new round of tougher welfare rules

Posted March 28, 2017, at 10:55 a.m.
AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Paul LePage on Tuesday unveiled a bill that represents his latest effort to incorporate tougher welfare policies into Maine law.

Many of the bills components are familiar, representing new versions of past LePage initiatives. The proposed changes, packaged as the Welfare Reform for Increased Security and Employment Act, include the following:

— Require non-disabled adults to work or enrolled in an approved vocational training program 20 hours per week or volunteer as little as one hour per day to receive assistance.

— Place photographs on EBT cards.

— Codify a $5,000 asset test on certain households that receive food assistance.

— Ban or suspend parents who are not cooperating with child support services from receiving food assistance.

— Disqualify lottery and gambling winners of $5,000 or more from receiving food assistance.

— Require education programs paid for with Temporary Assistance for Needy Families to be for jobs with average or better outlooks.

— Ban repeat felony drug offenders from receiving food assistance.

— Disqualify all adults in a household from receiving TANF assistance if an individual is convicted of welfare-related theft or fraud.

