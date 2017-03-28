Biomass contractor says they’ve settled with unpaid loggers

PORTLAND, Maine — Biomass generator Stored Solar said it’s settled an “invoicing dispute” with loggers who claimed they were not being paid by the company that’s receiving state subsidies to help preserve a market for loggers.

Stored Solar Vice President William Harrington told regulators that a contract dispute with suppliers of its Jonesboro facility halted deliveries and caused the company to operate at less than half its capacity, “causing substantial loss of revenue.”

Dana Doran, executive director of the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine, said last week that some of his group’s members had not been paid for deliveries. He did not disclose the names of those suppliers and said Monday he was checking with members about Harrington’s letter.

Regulatory reports show the company’s Jonesboro plant operated at less than half capacity for almost all of February. Both its West Enfield and Jonesboro plants produced less power in February than in January.

“Most of Stored Solar biomass suppliers are in good standing,” Harrington wrote. “Nevertheless, a few biomass suppliers’ failure to honor their contractual commitments has caused substantial harm to Stored Solar and its efforts to revitalize Maine’s bio-economy.”

The state has helped to back that broader effort, too, with the Maine Technology Institute giving Stored Solar $50,000 in August 2016 to support its application for a federal loan guarantee that would backstop borrowing for a biorefinery in East Millinocket.

Maine’s Department of Economic and Community Development also sponsored that loan application and a March reception in Washington, D.C., on behalf of the related effort, called the Maine Born Global Challenge, led by Synthesis Venture Fund.

Kimberly Samaha leads Synthesis. Her husband, Fahim Samaha, is a partner in Stored Solar through the U.S. affiliate of his French company Capergy SAS.

The Challenge hopes to create business parks around Maine biomass facilities, bringing in companies that could use biomass byproducts or benefit in some other way from being located nearby. The Challenge “pre-qualified” 11 companies that it plans to invite to join in planning projects this year.

An affiliate of Stored Solar, EMEP LLC, contends it had a deal to buy the East Millinocket property for $1.75 million. The company said that project would be the “centerpiece” of its larger plan to restart some of the state’s idle biomass plants.

Court records show EMEP and the current owner did not reach a settlement after a conference Monday with a federal judge in Portland.

State of subsidies

Stored Solar said, as of March 24, that it has purchased more than 112,000 tons of biomass, employed 44 people and paid more than $1 million in payroll and related taxes. The company’s deal with the state calls for it to employ 42 people, purchase 500,000 tons of Maine biomass and make $2.5 million in capital expenditures this year.

Through February, it received about $426,000 in taxpayer subsidies.

Biomass generator ReEnergy will also get subsidies for its power, but it has not yet started receiving state payments for power from its Ashland and Fort Fairfield plants.

Stored Solar said it has also put up almost $1.2 million in a security deposit, required as a condition of getting the state subsidy. If Stored Solar or ReEnergy don’t meet their employment or biomass purchasing goals, state regulators can take from those deposits.

Stored Solar was due on Monday to deposit another $800,000 to cover subsidies over the second quarter of the year. Harry Lanphear, spokesman for the Maine Public Utilities Commission, said Tuesday he was still waiting to confirm that deposit.

Political attention

The $13.4 million subsidy program now requires companies to put up deposits against a full year’s worth of payments. Regulators will verify whether the company hit economic impact goals at the end of the year and make any adjustments.

Gov. Paul LePage asked regulators to conduct that review more often, which would lower the security deposits because they would not need to cover the full year.

Peter Steele, a spokesman for the governor, wrote in an email that LePage did not make the request on behalf of Stored Solar but to improve a law the governor signed but has criticized.

“The letter was about the logistics of the reimbursement process,” Steele wrote. “An easier process to get the funds moving would be beneficial to helping achieve the goal of improving the biomass economy.”

Steele wrote that the governor hopes freeing up that money would “would allow the generators to make additional investments in the state and make their long-term success more likely.”