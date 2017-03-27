Canadian woman drives into logging truck in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Maine — Monday’s snowy roads apparently caused a New Brunswick woman’s vehicle to crash into a log truck on Corner Road in Bridgewater.

Just after 2 p.m., 23-year-old April Rempel of Willamstown, New Brunswick, lost control of her black Toyota Corolla sedan as she traveled eastbound on the Corner Road. Rempel’s vehicle crossed the centerline after it lost traction on the snow covered road and connected with a tractor trailer hauling a full load of logs.

She struck the rear of a 2016 Kenworth tractor trailer operated by 51-year-old Donald Eccelston of Anderson, N.B.

The crash resulted in significant damage. Both Remple and Eccelston wore their seatbelts and only Remple suffered minor injuries due to the deployment of her vehicle’s airbags and use of her seatbelt.

Speed does not seem to be a factor.

Maine State Trooper Pat Pescitelli of Troop F in Houlton investigated Monday’s crash.

Bridgewater Fire Department and Crown Ambulance responded to the incident.