5 UMaine women’s basketball players to transfer

The youthful University of Maine women’s basketball team appeared to be well positioned to remain one of the top teams in America East during the next three seasons.

But now, the Black Bears have a few holes to fill moving forward.

Bret McCormick was the first to report Thursday morning on Twitter that standout post player Laia Sole and emerging forward Anita Kelava, both freshmen, are among five players who have been granted their release by UMaine and are free to transfer.

Sophomore guard Isabel Hernandez Pepe, freshman guard Naira Caceres and freshman forward Tihana Stojsavljevic also are leaving the program.

“We would like to thank these five student-athletes for their contributions to our program over their time at the University of Maine and wish them well in their future endeavors,” associate head coach Amy Vachon said in a press release.

UMaine athletics indicated that it would have no further comment about the transfers.

Sole, a 6-foot-2 forward from Igualada, Spain, was one of only three Black Bears to receive America East all-conference recognition as a member of the All-Rookie Team. She started 15 of 34 games and was second on the team while averaging 9.4 points per game.

Sole also posted 3.6 rebounds per contest but was only a 56-percent shooter from the foul line and committed a team-high 87 turnovers (2.6 per game).

The lanky Kelava, a 6-3 forward from Zagreb, Croatia, started coming into her own later in the season and wound up starting 18 of 34 games. She averaged 3.4 points and 2.3 rebounds and blocked 32 shots.

Caceres, a 6-foot guard from Las Palmas De Gran Canaria, Spain, averaged 19.4 minutes while starting only eight of 34 games. She posted 3.1 points and 3.7 rebounds, but saw her playing time reduced later in the season.

Caceres shot only 31 percent from the field, the worst among players in the regular rotation, including 19 percent from the 3-point arc (10-for-52). She was fourth on the squad with 55 turnovers.

Stojsavljevic, a 6-2 forward from Zagreb, Croatia, appeared in 19 games for UMaine and averaged 4.9 minutes per outing. She posted 1.5 points per game.

Hernandez Pepe, a 5-10 guard from Rome, Italy, had a limited role in her two seasons. She played in 30 games, averaging 1.3 points.

UMaine (18-16) finished fourth in the conference standings and advanced all the way to the championship game before falling to the University at Albany for the second straight year.

The Black Bears — whose roster had only two seniors and included seven freshmen, including six international students — experienced inconsistency during the 2016-2017 season.

UMaine also had to deal with the loss of their head coach as Richard Barron was forced in January to take medical leave because of issues with a condition that sometimes affected his ability to stand or walk. He recently revealed that he is being treated at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Former Black Bears star Vachon guided the team in Barron’s absence.

The loss of the five players, Sole and Kelava in particular, will leave two more holes in a rotation that loses senior all-conference standout Sigi Koizar and backup forward Sheraton Jones to graduation.

