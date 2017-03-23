LePage now backs GOP health plan, urges support from King, Collins

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Paul LePage lent a prominent voice to the endangered national Republican health care plan on Thursday, releasing letters in which he says he now supports the American Health Care Act and asking Maine’s skeptical senators to back it.

LePage has spent time in Washington, D.C. lobbying for changes to the bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, including barring states immediately from expanding Medicaid under current law. That has now been added to placate conservatives who could sink the bill, which is set for a dramatic Thursday vote in the U.S. House of Representatives.

But LePage struck a new tone in Wednesday letters that were released by his office on Thursday: He and six other Republican governors wrote to party congressional leaders in support of it and LePage sent identical letters to Collins, a Republican, and King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats.

“I’m urging you to join us in the effort to repeal, replace and reform ObamaCare once and for all,” he wrote to the senators. “The people of Maine elected you to a place on the national stage, but they expect you to represent them — not the residents of some other state. Their economic future, as well as the long-term financial stability of our state, is at stake.”

Until now, LePage has voiced opposition to the proposed health care plan. Earlier this month, he sent a letter to U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan that said “early signs do not look encouraging” around the bill. Collins and King oppose the plan.

LePage has called for a “truly conservative, free-market replacement” that ends previous Medicaid expansion for non-disabled adults and allows states latitude to use Medicaid dollars — including determining eligibility and defining benefits — as they see fit.

The governor argued in the letters to Collins and King that Medicaid expansion in 2002 created “tremendous financial problems” in Maine, including a $750 million debt to hospitals which has been paid off under the administrations of LePage and Democratic Gov. John Baldacci.

LePage, who has consistently called for an end to federal incentives for states to expand their Medicaid programs, said continuing to allow non-disabled adults without children into the program would cause an estimated 100,000 Mainers to drop their private insurance and enroll in Medicaid. However, the governor has yet to provide data that clearly supports his claim. Data shows that phenomenon is rare on a national scale.

The American Health Care Act is an evolving document and according to news reports was still undergoing revisions Thursday afternoon, just hours before the House vote.

Adrienne Bennett, a spokeswoman for the governor, said while the letters to the senators offered full-throated support for repealing the Affordable Care Act and enacting the American Health Care Act, “there is more work to do” on the latter and LePage supports it as a “start.”