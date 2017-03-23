Wales man charged with using jumper cables to steal power, again

WALES, Maine — A Wales man has been arrested again for allegedly trying to hook up jumper cables to steal electricity from a Central Maine Power pole and transformer.

Nicholas Gagne, 36, initially was arrested in January at his 237 Oak Hill Road home after he was accused by Central Maine Power officials of repeatedly climbing a power pole outside his house to connect “what amounted to jumper cable clamps” to the transformer and running a power line to his house.

On Thursday morning, Gagne was arrested again near his home at 237 Oak Hill Road after state police Trooper Tyler Plourde, acting on a tip, caught Gagne climbing the same pole, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said Thursday.

Gagne spotted the trooper and fled into an outbuilding, where he was arrested without resistance, McCausland said. He is charged with violating the conditions of his release from his previous arrest as well as new theft and criminal mischief charges.

Gagne is being held without bail at the Androscoggin County Jail. CMP was called to the site to inspect its equipment.

A CMP official told police in January that employees had disconnected the jury-rigged line three times but that Gagne kept reconnecting it.

The official told state police that while he was impressed with Gagne’s ingenuity, the man risked electrocuting himself and others and his actions posed a significant fire danger.