Boothbay field hockey standout to play at UMaine

Junior forward Sydney Meader, who set the Boothbay Region High School single-season record for goals last fall with 24, has verbally committed to attend the University of Maine beginning in the fall of 2018.

Meader, whose 48 career goals are also a school record, was a first-team All-Mountain Valley Conference selection last season after being a second-team pick her first two years.

She is a two-time Maine Field Hockey Association all-state selection. She also plays lacrosse and basketball for the Seahawks.

“She has a great knack for scoring,” said Boothbay Region field hockey and girls lacrosse coach Donna Jordan. “She has a good arsenal of shots. She knows when she needs to lift the ball and also when she needs to get a hard shot off. She also has great speed.

“And she has really brought an aerial game to our team that we didn’t have before,” added Jordan. “When you can flip a ball 25 to 30 yards downfield, it is a much quicker way to advance the ball.”

Meader, who plays club field hockey for Black Bear Elite, has an exceptional work ethic according to Jordan.

“She loves the game. That’s her passion. And she is always trying to improve. She wants to be the best she can be at it. She puts a lot of time into it,” Jordan said.

Meader said she is, a “little nervous but very excited” about playing at UMaine.

“I visited a few weeks ago and the players were very welcoming. They were a blast to hang out with,” said Meader. “I knew I wanted to stay close to home so my mother and family and coach (Jordan) could watch me play.”

She attended UMaine field hockey camps and played for former UMaine assistant Courtney Veinotte with Black Bear Elite. She said she likes UMaine head coach Josette Babineau and Veinotte, who recently took a job at Hofstra, and that also played a role in her decision.

The 5-foot-8 Meader has grown more than six inches since she entered high school and she expects to grow a little more.

“But, hopefully, not too much more because my mother is getting tired of buying me new jeans every year,” quipped Meader, the daughter of Michelle Bouchard and Bernie Meader.

Meader is Native American so she said she can attend UMaine tuition-free courtesy of the school’s Native American Tuition Waiver.

She said she hopes to further develop her stick skills and her shot.

Her participation at UMaine is contingent upon her being accepted into the school and meeting NCAA eligibility requirements.