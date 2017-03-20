State drug agents: 2 women arrested for meth labs in Howland, Burnham

BANGOR, Maine — Police have arrested two women in unrelated cases connected to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine labs in Burnham and Howland.

The first drug operation was found March 16 in Howland, when the local fire department was called to 2 Westside Lane for a report of smoke and a strange odor coming from one of the apartments there, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said Monday.

Firefighters suspected that the odor was the result of drug activity and called the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s meth lab team also was called in and found the makings of a meth lab inside, McCausland said.

Kelly L. Moore, 52, who lived in the apartment, was arrested and charged with aggravated operation of a meth lab, a Class A felony that carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

McCausland said the charge was elevated to aggravated status because the lab was operating in an apartment building.

Moore was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

The other meth lab was found on Saturday night when the Maine State Police conducted a bail check at a mobile home on North Horseback Road in Burnham.

During the bail check on Amber Nayock, 29, who lives there, Trooper Seth Allen discovered an active meth lab inside and the MDEA meth lab team was called in to investigate, McCausland reported.

Nayock was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. She was transported to the Waldo County jail.