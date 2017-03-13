Acting U.S Attorney for Maine announced

PORTLAND, Maine — Richard W. Murphy has been named the acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Maine.

He replaces Thomas Delahanty as the state’s chief federal prosecutor. Delahanty was among more than 40 top prosecutors appointed by former President Barack Obama who were asked to resign by President Donald Trump’s U.S. Justice Department on Friday.

Murphy has served as an assistant U.S. attorney for nearly 27 years and as first assistant U.S. attorney since September 2010. He is a South Portland native who graduated from Holy Cross College in Worcester, Massachusetts, and from the University of Michigan Law School in Ann Arbor. He was a partner in the Portland law firm of Pierce Atwood before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office in 1990.

The Justice Department said Friday that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked the Obama appointees who had not already resigned to do so “in order to ensure a uniform transition.”

U.S. attorneys are political appointees, and the request from Trump’s Justice Department is part of a routine process, though not every new administration replaces all U.S. attorneys at once.