Two drivers in critical condition after wrong-way crash on I-95

By Nok-Noi Ricker, BDN Staff
Posted March 13, 2017, at 6:47 a.m.

PITTSFIELD, Maine — Two drivers are in critical condition after a truck driving the wrong-way on Interstate 95 collided head-on with another vehicle Sunday night, according to police.

Hugh Brawn, 70, of Clifton was driving his truck southbound in the northbound lane on Interstate 95 near mile marker 150 around 6:50 p.m. Sunday when he struck a vehicle driven by Tristan Kaldenberg, 19, of Littleton, Massachusetts, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The Maine State Police, Pittsfield Police Department and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a wrong-way driver and were attempting to locate and divert the driver when the crash occurred, according to McCausland.

Kaldenberg was taken by Lifeflight to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with life-threatening injuries. Brawn was transported by Delta Ambulance to Eastern Maine Medical Center also with life-threatening injuries, according to McCausland.

Both were listed in critical condition late Sunday, McCausland said.

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Winter storm on track to dump a foot of snow across Maine this weekWinter storm on track to dump a foot of snow across Maine this week
  2. A Maine politician proposed a seat-belt law for dogs. You could hear the howls.A Maine politician proposed a seat-belt law for dogs. You could hear the howls.
  3. Sagadahoc deputy crashes cruiser after reportedly nodding offSagadahoc deputy crashes cruiser after reportedly nodding off
  4. Teens arrested after burglary spree in Patten
  5. John McCain to Trump: Retract wiretapping claim or prove itJohn McCain to Trump: Retract wiretapping claim or prove it