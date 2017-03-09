On Deck, a sports calendar for March 9, 2017

ADVENTURE RACING

BRADLEY — Spring Runs 5K Cross Country Race, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20. The Maine Forest and Logging Museum (aka Leonard’s Mills), located off Rt. 178, 1 1/4 miles down the Government Road. Contact www.maineforestandloggingmuseum.org.

WATERVILLE — Registration is open for Thomas College’s third annual Dirty Dog Mud Run on April 23. The 5K is open to all community members and will offer a special mini obstacle course for children 10 and under. The main event features a 15-obstacle course through a mud-covered campus and surrounding land. Shotgun start at 9 a.m., kids’ obstacle course begins at noon. Registration $45. Proceeds will help support the Thomas College Recreation Department. For information, contact Jim Delorie at 859-1183 or deloriej@thomas.edu.

BASKETBALL

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 31st annual “Tiger” Basketball Camp will be held June 19-23 for boys and June 26-30 for girls. The camp is open to all boys and girls currently in grades 1-8. Each camp is limited to the first 150 applicants and will be held 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, at the high school gymnasiums. The camp includes breakfast and lunch each day with a special barbecue lunch on Tuesday. Each participant will receive a “Tiger” Basketball T-shirt, a camp basketball and other items. The fee is $140, which includes instruction, all of the above and “Family Barbecue” awards at the end. Contact Larry Gardner at 551-5001 or email lgardner@msad20.org for more information.

BAILEYVILLE — Downeast Federal Credit Union Basketball Tournament for grades 8 and under at Baileyville/Woodland. Girls division March 18-19, boys division March 25-26, $125 per team. Board officials will be used, minimum three games guaranteed, team awards, National Federation Rules; contact Woodland Recreation Department at 427-6205 or 214-8784 or recreation@baileyville.org.

PRESQUE ISLE — The Aroostook Basketball Camp has announced its dates for this summer. The ages are 9-15 with boys camp scheduled for June 26-30 and girls camp July 10-14, at Presque Isle High School. The camps are designed to give each player the opportunity to develop his or her basketball skills through drills, games and lectures. Lunch will be provided each day at Northern Maine Community College dining hall. Contact Bill Casavant at 764-0810 or bballump34@yahoo.com. Visit Aroostook Basketball Camp on Facebook.

WATERVILLE — The 2017 Gilman Street Basketball Winter Hoop Jam Youth Basketball Tournaments will be held in March at Gilman Street Basketball Club, 21 Gilman Place. There will be an eight-team tournament for each grade level, with three games guaranteed. Grades 7-8 girls, March 11-12; Grades 5-6 boys, March 25; Grade 3-4 boys, March 25; Grades 3-4 girls, March 26. No Amateur Athletic Union teams allowed. Fee is $150 per team. Contact Aaron McCullough, general manager at gsbcaaron@gmail.com to reserve space and to get a registration form.

CALAIS — Calais Recreation Department will hold its 35th International Basketball Classic at Calais Regional High School, 1 Blue Devil Hill, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Grades 5-6 boys and girls, March 11-12; Grades 7-8 boys, March 18-19; Grades 7-8 girls, March 25-26. Call 454-2761 or go to calaismaine.org.

GOLF

BREWER — The Brewer Parks & Recreation Department is accepting registrations for the Noon Time Tee Time Golf Lessons, beginning Tuesday, March 21, with PGA golf professional Mark Hall; four-week session is designed for golfers of all abilities; register at www.brewerrec.com; $40 for residents, $50 for non-residents. Maximum class 10 people.

BETHEL — 28th annual Bethel Area Chamber Golf Classic, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, June 19, Bethel Inn Resort, 29 Broad St. Four-person scramble format. Awards for first and second gross, low net and mixed teams. Prizes for hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive, and putting contest. Pre-registration required. Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce 824-2282. www.bethelmaine.com

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 20th annual Fort Fairfield Athletic Boosters Club Memorial Day Golf Scramble will be held Saturday, May 27, ​at Aroostook Valley Country Club, 399 Russell Road. Four-person scramble with noon (U.S. time) shotgun start. Registration 11-11:45 a.m. The field is limited to the first 40 teams. Entry fee is $65 per person and includes a steak or chicken barbecue. There will be a men’s, women’s and mixed divisions (two men, two women). More than $5,000 in prizes will be awarded to the top 10 net teams and top four gross teams. Golfers will have a chance to win a 2017 Honda Civic supplied by Griffeth Honda of Presque Isle for a hole-in-one, and a $10,000 cash hole-in-one sponsored by the Par and Grill of Caribou. Contact Larry Gardner at 551-5001 or email lgardner@msad20.org for information.

ROAD RACING

BANGOR — First Space Station 5K Race, 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 25, at 30 Venture Way. Find out if you qualify to meet an astronaut’s running time requirement for space. Event will raise funds to help the Challenger Learning Center of Maine fulfill its mission to inspire STEM learning and career aspirations for Maine students. Visit www.astronaut.org for information and to register online today or call 990-2900.

TOPSHAM — Pre-registrations are being accepted for the 14th annual Save Our Swinging Bridge 5K run/walk and 2K family walk, to be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 16, on Main Street in Topsham’s lower village. The 3.1-mile road race course is certified by USA Track and Field. Pre-registration through April 7 is $20, $15 for youths 17 and under; fees increase to $25 and $20, thereafter. Register online at www.saveourbridge.org. Forms also are available at the recreation departments in Brunswick and Topsham. Proceeds from the event will benefit Save Our Swinging Bridge, a non-profit organization set up to maintain and beautify the historic Swinging Bridge.

PORTLAND — The American Heart Association’s second annual HeartStrong 10K on Sunday, April 2, in Portland. Registration and bib pickup begins at 7:30 a.m. at Ocean Gateway Terminal, 14 Maine State Pier. Race begins at 9 a.m. Fleet Feet Sports will award gift cards to the top three finishers in each age group: Under-20, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70-plus. Packet pickup will take place 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Fleet Feet Sports located at 309 Marginal Way. In addition, $250 cash prizes will be awarded to the first male and first female finisher and additional prizes will be awarded to the second and third runners-up for each gender. To register or to learn more, visit: HeartStrong10K.org or contact Meredith McNeil at 289-2384 or Meredith.McNeil@Heart.org. Participation fee is $35. All participants can raise additional funds online.

LAMOINE — The 12th annual Flattop 5K Road Race and Kids’ 1-Mile Fun Run will be held Saturday, April 1, starting and finishing at Lamoine School. The Fun Run begins at 9:30 a.m. for a registration fee of $1 by 9 a.m. The 5K begins at 10 a.m. ($15 registration fee by 9:30 a.m.). Awards will be given in the gymnasium. Proceeds benefit a scholarship fund, Lamoine’s Recreation Fund and in past years, has been used to help local families at Christmas time. The race was created to pay tribute to former Lamoine resident and Maine State Rep. Bill Pinkham. Last year, 220 participated. Visit www.lamoine-me.gov .

SOCCER

FARMINGTON — University of Maine at Farmington head women’s soccer coach Molly Wilkie has announced the dates for the 2017 Summer Camp as June 20-24. The co-ed camp will have an emphasis on player development and is intended for all skill levels. Staff will consist of UMF players and coaches and outstanding college, high school and youth soccer coaches. The half-day camp focuses on players having fun while learning basic skills in an atmosphere that builds self-confidence and teaches good sportsmanship. The curriculum will encourage the development of the youth soccer player (ages 5-7). A variety of games will be used to teach ball control and small-group interaction. The full-day camp focuses on player development. The curriculum is intended for youth players (ages 8-18) who want to go beyond basic skills training. Players will be exposed to advanced technical and tactical skills training as well as position play, getting the players ready for the competitive season. The easiest way to register for camp is to visit www.goUMFbeavers.com/camps. Call 778-7147 for information.

SOFTBALL

BANGOR — The Husson Softball Coaches Clinic, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 18, at Newman Gymnasium, is open to any level coach and high school softball players. Clinic will cover numerous topics with live demos from the North Atlantic Conference champion Husson softball coaching staff and student-athletes. Each coach will leave with a packet of practice drills for hitting, pitching, and fielding. Fee is $40 per coach, $25 per student athlete. Pre-Register by March 14. Signup at the door is $45 per coach, and $25 per student. For information, call 992-4928 or email allenter@husson.edu.

TRACK AND FIELD

ORONO — The Maine Association of USA Track & Field will conduct a free track and field officials clinic, noon-4 p.m., Sunday, April 9, in the Orono Council Chambers, Town Office Building, 59 Main St. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. The clinic is for anyone interested in officiating track and field at the youth, high school, or college level and/or becoming certified or re-certified. Don Berry, master official and the certification chair for Maine USATF, will conduct the clinic, which is designed to provide both a beginning and advanced levels on instruction and will cover all aspects of track and field officiating and rules review. Track coaches and track parents who want to learn more about the rules are encouraged to attend the clinic. Contact Mary Cady, master USATF official, if you plan to attend or have questions, 745-2540 or kdmarykd@gmail.com . Track and field rule books will be available for purchase. Drinks and snacks will be provided. More track and field officials are needed in northern and eastern Maine.

TRIATHLON

BRUNSWICK — The Polar Bear Triathlon/Duathlon will be held beginning at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, May 6, at Bowdoin College. It will include a 575-yard pool swim, 11.5-mile country road bike loop, and a three-mile neighborhood and trail run. Register at tri-maine.com

BETHEL — 26th annual Maine State Sprint Triathlon 8-11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, with a 750-meter swim at Songo Pond, 24K bike on scenic country roads, and a 5.8K cross-country run, starting at the Bethel Inn Lake House. Teams or individuals. Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce, 824-2282, www.mainestatetriathlon.com.