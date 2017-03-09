‘Gross negligence’: Patagonia founder, Maine native calls out LePage for anti-monument stance

The founder of a California-based outdoor clothing retailer fighting to save a national monument in Utah has slammed Gov. Paul LePage as part of extending his company’s efforts to protecting Maine’s national monument.

Both Utah’s Bears Ears and Maine’s Katahdin Woods and Waters national monuments were created last year by executive orders issued by President Barack Obama. They have come under fire from conservatives, including LePage, who say they were established through unilateral federal government edict, without state or local approval, which is fundamentally undemocratic.

Patagonia founder and Maine native Yvon Chouinard mentions LePage in a Los Angeles Times op-ed piece as among by “top executives” whose “gross negligence” in opposing the monuments threatens the future of the nation’s 640 million acres of federal public lands.

“Rather than harness the power of public lands for maximum benefit, some politicians on the right — including Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, Maine Gov. Paul LePage and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska — are trying to repeal laws that safeguard ecologically vulnerable landscapes,” wrote Chouinard in the editorial, which was published online on Thursday.

“They’re working to roll back protections on some of our most special wild places, including Bears Ears National Monument in Utah, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument in my home state of Maine. And they are pushing to transfer ownership of federal lands to states,” Chouinard wrote.

“They cloak all this in an argument for states’ rights, but that’s baloney. What right do the states have to assert control over land owned by every American citizen? Selling public lands has been item No. 1 on Big Oil’s agenda for a long time. It’s a theft of valuable property owned by all of us,” he added.

LePage’s spokespeople did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

A Patagonia spokeswoman, meanwhile, said that Maine is “near and dear to our hearts” due to Chouinard’s being a native. The company intends to include the Katahdin Woods and Waters at some point in its efforts to protect public lands, including monuments.

“We are dedicated to all of them,” Patagonia’s director of communications, Corley Kenna, said of monuments. “We are as committed to Maine’s [national monument] as we are to Utah’s.”

Google and Patagonia are producing a high-tech film and publicity campaign to save Bears Ears. Obama signed an order creating the 1.35 million-acre Utah monument on Dec. 28. The order for the Katahdin Woods 87,563-acre monument east of Baxter State Park was issued on Aug. 24.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.