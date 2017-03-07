FairPoint, unions at odds over new buyer’s potential cutbacks

PORTLAND, Maine — Unions representing about 550 FairPoint workers in Maine want the company’s buyer to say publicly which areas of the business it might cut after closing the deal.

The unions have asked utilities regulators to release the names of seven “areas of potential synergies” regarding labor costs that are discussed in confidential documents related to the company’s $1.5 billion merger with the Illinois-based Consolidated Communications.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission is reviewing the deal to determine whether it’s in the public interest.

The unions argue keeping the names of the seven areas of possible labor savings will limit employee testimony about those plans and the ability to make their case, but FairPoint, Consolidated and the Telecommunications Association of Maine argue the information could interfere with the merger review.

“The areas of synergies are often sensitive with local impacts that, if released while a deal is being formulated, could prejudice the overall deal,” wrote Benjamin Sanborn, an attorney for the telecommunications association. “For example, if a local call center is the subject of an initial discussion of synergies, release of this information could result in significant concern from the community where the call center resides.”

Sanborn argued such disclosure could cloud the assessment of the merger’s statewide costs and benefits and cause it to be “derailed in the court of public opinion because of a single piece affecting one area of a state.”

Upon announcing the deal, Consolidated identified six areas in which it expected to find about $55 million annually in savings, mostly in operating costs connected with corporate spending, network and operations costs and IT support.

The disclosures requested by the union appear more specific, identifying seven specific work areas under the heading “labor” alone. The unions are not asking for the company to disclose associated savings amounts.

“Labor Intervenors want that testimony to include specific information about the feasibility and reasonableness of assuming that the FairPoint workforce can be reduced in each of the work areas identified by Consolidated,” attorneys Scott Rubin and William Black wrote on behalf of the unions.

FairPoint has argued that the unions have other options for challenging the savings estimates in the case and do not need to have someone testify about them, and that disclosure could interfere with its current business.