Chase 3-pointer caps rally as GSA edges Winthrop for second straight ‘C’ boys title

BANGOR, Maine — A Saturday night fraught with struggle ended in celebration for the George Stevens Academy boys basketball team.

Jarrod Chase’s 3-point shot over two defenders from beyond the top of the key with 1.2 seconds remaining gave the Eagles a 47-44 victory over Winthrop in a battle of unbeatens for the Class C state championship at the Cross Insurance Center.

GSA (22-0) trailed 42-36 after a runner by Winthrop’s Bennett Brooks with 2:14 left before Eagles’ junior guard Taylor Schildroth buried back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game with 1:27 to play.

Winthrop regained the lead on a follow-up shot by 6-foot-8 center Cam Wood with 1:05 to go, but Chase made two free throws after grabbing an offensive rebound to leave the teams stalemated at 44-44 with 47.4 seconds remaining.

Winthrop worked the clock down to a timeout with 19.2 seconds left and when the Ramblers then tried to inbound the ball from the right wing, Schildroth tipped Brooks’ inbounding pass into the air and then knocked it off Brooks and out of bounds to give GSA the final possession.

Schildroth dribbled into a clogged lane before passing the ball back out to Chase, who was challenged by two Winthrop defenders but took one dribble to his left before launching from beyond the top of the key what turned out to be his fifth 3-pointer of the game.

After a timeout, the Ramblers got off a desperation three-quarter-court shot that fell well short.

Schildroth, who had battled the flu throughout the week leading up to the state final along with GSA junior center Max Mattson, struggled for much of the night but finished with a game-high 23 points, including a 5-of-11 effort from beyond the arc.

Chase, one of only two seniors in the Eagles’ primary rotation, finished with 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point land, while junior forward Stefan Simmons scored six points and played a significant role in George Stevens’ interior defense as the Eagles played much of the game without the 6-6 Mattson, who fouled out with 1:05 left in the third quarter.

Senior guard Jacob Hickey paced 21-1 Winthrop with 13 points, but 11 came in the first quarter before GSA switched to a matchup zone defense that limited him to two free throws over the final three quarters.

Wood and Garrett Tsouprake each scored 11 points for the Ramblers.

GSA held a 23-21 halftime lead despite committing 12 turnovers — the Eagles had 20 for the game — and with Mattson saddled with foul trouble. He drew two in the first quarter and a third with 2:15 left in the second period.

Schildroth led the Eagles with 15 points at intermission, including a 30-foot 3-pointer from the America East logo between the arc and midcourt as the first quarter ended to give GSA a 14-13 edge.

Winthrop got off to a quick start in the second half and led 33-28 when Mattson drew his fourth and fifth fouls just seconds apart late in the third quarter.

Schildroth hit a runner to draw GSA within 33-30 by the end of the period, and Chase hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the fourth to rally the Eagles to a 36-36 tie.

GSA then went scoreless for the next four minutes while Winthrop scored six unanswered points to regain control, as Wood made two from the line and Brooks drove to the basket twice to give the Ramblers their 42-36 edge.