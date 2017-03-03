Dixfield man dies in snowmobile crash on Carthage club trail

CARTHAGE, Maine — A Dixfield man died in a snowmobile crash despite life-saving efforts by another sledder on what a Maine Warden Service spokesman described as a groomed club snowmobile trail on Friday.

Thomas Henderson, 28, from Dixfield, died from injuries suffered in the crash, which was reported at 1 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. His was the state’s eighth fatal snowmobile crash this winter, Warden Service Cpl. John MacDonald said in a written statement.

Henderson was driving a 1999 Ski Doo 700 snowmobile with a passenger named Spencer Knox, 22, from Carthage. Preliminary scene evidence indicates Henderson was traveling at a high rate of speed when he approached a right-hand turn in the trail, MacDonald said.

Knox, seated behind Henderson, jumped off the snowmobile prior to the turn. Henderson continued ahead, missing the turn and colliding with several large trees. Henderson was not wearing a helmet, MacDonald said.

Speed, alcohol, and operator inexperience appear to be factors in this latest fatal crash, MacDonald said. Toxicology reports will determine whether Henderson was operating under the influence. To be considered to be driving drunk in Maine, operators must have a blood-alcohol content rate of 0.08, under state law.

The body was released to Wiles Funeral Home in Wilton. Carthage Fire Department personnel assisted game wardens with this crash, MacDonald said.

Game wardens are urging snowmobilers to slow down and ride responsibly. With snow scarce across the remainder of New England, trails in Maine remain busy, especially in western and northern portions of the state. Some of this year’s fatal and serious injury crashes have involved both excessive speed and alcohol and could have been avoided, MacDonald said.

Game wardens continue to patrol Maine trials and stop those who are operating recklessly and endangering others, MacDonald said.

Carthage is a small Franklin County town near Rumford in western Maine.