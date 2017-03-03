Annual Maine lobster value hits all-time high of $533M

ROCKPORT, Maine — The dockside value of statewide landings of lobster jumped by more than $30 million in 2016, hitting a record level of $533 million.

It is the second year in a row that the statewide lobster fishing fleet, which consists of thousands of independent owners and operators, cumulatively grossed more than half a billion dollars for their catch. Revised figures for 2015 that were released Friday indicate that the fleet earned $501 million for their statewide haul that year.

When factoring in dividends paid to lobster fishing co-op members at the end of the year, Maine lobstermen are estimated to have earned $547 million for their catches in 2016.

Overall, Maine’s commercial marine fisheries grossed more than $700 million last year.

“The historic landings reflect the hard work of our harvesters to build and sustain this fishery,” Patrick Keliher, commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources, said in a prepared statement. “The exceptional value is the result of growing demand by consumers who appreciate both the quality of Maine lobster and the long-standing commitment to sustainable harvesting practices that characterize this fishery.”

The 2016 statewide lobster harvest also is the first to surpass 130 million pounds, and it’s the fifth year in a row that lobstermen caught more than 120 million pounds, according to DMR.

On average, lobstermen were paid $4.07 per pound for their catch in 2016; it’s the second consecutive year it has held at more than $4 per pound. Maine lobstermen averaged more than $4 per pound from 2004 through 2007, but saw their prices dip toward $2 per pound in 2012 before it rose back up over the past few years to $4.09 in 2015.

