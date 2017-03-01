Police: Livermore man ate cocaine off hood of police cruiser while being detained

CHESTERVILLE, Maine — Police say a Livermore man ate cocaine off the hood of a state police cruiser while officers had him in handcuffs.

According to the Sun Journal, Caleb Hupper, 27, was arrested on multiple charges, including OUI and possession of scheduled drugs.

Maine State Police say they found Hupper after his vehicle went off Ridge Road at 3:39 a.m. Sunday.

Trooper Randy Hall says he handcuffed Hupper and took him to the front of his cruiser before searching him. Hall says he found 3.5 grams of cocaine and put the drugs on the hood of his cruiser.

Police say Hupper leaned forward and began to chew the cocaine during the search. Hall says Hupper also tried to run after eating half of the cocaine, but he was apprehended.

Hupper posted $2,500 cash bail and was released later Sunday. He is scheduled to appear in court April 25.