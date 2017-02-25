UMaine hockey team rallies past Northeastern

ORONO, Maine — Junior left wing Nolan Vesey had his second career hat trick against Northeastern and the University of Maine also received a goal and three assists from senior left wing Blaine Byron to rally past Northeastern 5-4 in a highly entertaining men’s hockey game on Seniors Night at Alfond Arena on Saturday night.

UMaine is now 11-19-4 overall and wound up 5-15-2 in Hockey East. The 11th-seeded Black Bears will travel to play Vermont, the sixth seed, in a best-of-three Hockey East first-round series next weekend.

UMaine snapped a seven-game winless skein (0-6-1) and snapped Northeastern’s five-game winning streak.

Northeastern wound up 16-13-5 and 9-10-3.

UMaine erased four one-goal deficits.

Nolan Stevens’ five-on-three goal, a one-timer off a Jeremy Davies pass, gave NU a 4-3 lead 4:34 into the third period but Byron was hooked on a shorthanded breakaway by Dylan Sikura and was awarded a penalty shot which he converted with a wrister past Ryan Ruck’s blocker.

Vesey gave Maine the lead one minute later on the power play when he tipped Patrick Holway’s pass past Ruck from the edge of the crease.

The Black Bears held on thanks to Matt Morris’ brilliant 40-save performance.

Vesey’s second goal of the game, set up by a scintillating end-to-end rush by Byron with 29 seconds left in the second period, enabled the Black Bears to erase their third one-goal deficit.

Vesey answered Tanner Pond’s game-opening goal later in the first period.

Davies made it 2-1 6:18 into the second period but Chase Pearson’s power-play goal drew the Black Bears level 3:02 later.

Sikura put the Huskies ahead again at the 12:08 mark but Vesey equalized on the power play off the Byron rush and pass.

For the first time in five games, the Black Bears didn’t score the game’s first goal as senior center Pond converted a Matt Filipe pass just 18 seconds into the game.

Filipe controlled the puck behind the net and made a slick pass to Pond, who diverted the puck inside the far post from 12 feet out.

It was Pond’s first goal of the season and fifth of his 105-game career.

Vesey scored his 11th of the season and second in as many games directly off a Chase Pearson faceoff win.

Vesey’s wrist shot from the top of the right circle cleanly beat Ruck to the far corner past his blocker.

Davies opened the second-period scoring by tapping a short cross-ice pass from Nolan Stevens into an empty net one second after a Huskies power play had elapsed.

Pearson tied it when he one-timed a Cam Brown pass behind Ruck as Brown passed it from the outer half of the left circle to the right circle.

Sikura was set up beautifully by Nolan Stevens after Stevens stole the puck from Mark Hamilton behind the net.

Sikura swept it past Morris.

But Byron and Vesey collaborated to tie it up when Byron flew down the right wing, cut around a Husky at the blue line and bore down the right wing before sliding it over to the open Vesey, who lifted it over Ruck’s left pad.