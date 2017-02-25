Anderson, Worcester propel Husson men to NAC title

BANGOR, Maine — The Husson University men’s basketball program is the North Atlantic Conference champion once again.

Raheem Anderson poured in 33 points for the second straight day, making all 13 of his free throws, to propel the top-seeded Eagles to an 89-67 victory over third-seeded Thomas College of Waterville at Newman Gymnasium.

Coach Warren Caruso’s Husson team (20-6) earned its second straight conference crown and earns the NAC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship.

Anderson, who scored 18 of his points in the second half, also handed out eight assists for Husson, which received 24 points and six rebounds from Mitch Worcester. Worcester connected for 20 of those points in the second half.

Eli Itkin provided nine points, while Justin Martin (8 rebounds) and Zach Curran chipped in seven points each.

The Eagles shot 44 percent from the floor in the contest and converted 20 of its 22 foul shots.

The Terriers exhibited outstanding balance led by Tyheem Simon, who tossed in 15 points and dished out four assists. Jordan Derosby and Carlos Gonzalez each tallied 12 points and Zach Mackinnon added nine, while Ian King provided seven points, six rebounds and three assists.

Husson clung to a 35-34 lead at intermission, but rolled up 54 points in the final 20 minutes while pulling away.

Thomas was on top 46-45 seven minutes into the second half, but the hosts went on an extended scoring run. Itkin put the Eagles in the lead for good with a 3-pointer at the 12:53 mark and Simon answered with a free throw for the Terriers.

Worcester scored a layup to make it 50-47, before Husson strung together a two layups by Anderson, then a conventional three-point play by Worcester that gave the Eagles a 57-47 advantage with 8:57 to play.

Derosby ended a nearly four-minute scoring drought for Thomas with a foul shot, by two Anderson free throws and Worcester’s 3-pointer extended the advantage to 62-48 with 6:38 left. The Terriers never got closer than 13 points after that.