Northeastern beats UMaine men’s hockey team in overtime

ORONO, Maine — There were a couple of brief power outages at the Alfond Arena on Friday night during the University of Maine-Northeastern game, but there was no power shortage on the ice.

Nolan Stevens’ goal just 12 seconds into overtime gave the visiting Huskies a thrilling 5-4 Hockey East victory over the Black Bears at Alfond.

UMaine’s Nolan Vesey forced the overtime by scoring with 9:07 left in the third period.

Right off the faceoff to start the overtime, Zach Aston-Reese burst down the right wing and had his pass deflect off a UMaine stick and sit just outside the crease. Stevens spied the loose puck and flipped it home.

Ryan Ruck made 19 saves for Northeastern, while Rob McGovern had 30 for UMaine.

Vesey had tied it off a breakaway backhander.

Northeastern’s win was its fifth in a row and the Huskies improved to 16-12-5 overall, 9-9-3 in Hockey East. It was the third straight overtime win for NU over UMaine.

UMaine fell to 10-19-4 and 4-15-2. The Black Bears are now winless in their last seven games (0-6-1).

Late second-period, power-play goals 52 seconds apart by Adam Gaudette and Aston-Reese supplied the Huskies with a 3-2 lead.

Blaine Byron tied it just 47 seconds into the third period, but Gaudette restored the lead just 31 seconds later before Vesey forced the overtime.

UMaine took a 2-0 lead for the third straight game as Mark Hamilton and Brendan Robbins scored 54 seconds apart early in the first period, but Aston-Reese got one back at the 14:22 mark of the first period.

The Black Bears were the consummate opportunists in the first period as they scored with their first two shots on goal to take a 2-0 lead before Aston-Reese increased his nation-leading 28th goal with 5:38 left in the period.

Maine scored 54 seconds apart as Blaine Byron set up Hamilton’s goal with some nifty stickhandling behind the net and a perfect pass which enabled Hamilton to one-time the puck past Ruck from the top of the left faceoff circle.

Robbins expanded the lead as he darted down the right wing and took a shot that hit the post and came right back to him. Robbins fired the puck from just beyond the extended goal line and it sailed behind Ruck and inside the far post.

Aston-Reese began the NU comeback when he put a move on Hamilton and got around the defenseman before cutting in on a tight angle and flipping the puck past McGovern.

Gaudette tied it with his Division I-leading 15th power-play goal as he nudged the puck across the goal line after Dylan Sikura’s wrister from the left-wing circle trickled between the pads of McGovern.

Aston-Reese made it 3-2 when he received a pass from John Stevens in the slot, moved laterally from right to left and snapped a 20-foot wrist shot over McGovern’s glove.