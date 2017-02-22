Fire destroys home in Monmouth

Five surrounding fire departments responded to the call, but by the time they got there the fire had spread to the house.
WGME
Five surrounding fire departments responded to the call, but by the time they got there the fire had spread to the house.
By CBS 13
Posted Feb. 22, 2017, at 7:37 a.m.

MONMOUTH, Maine — Crews were at the scene of an early morning fire in Monmouth.

According to Monmouth fire officials, the fire started around 2 a.m. at 171 Pisgah Road.

Monmouth Fire Chief Dan Roy said they received a call from a man who said his portable garage was on fire.

Five surrounding fire departments responded to the call, but by the time they got there the fire had spread to the house.

Roy said the single owner of the house and his pet were able to make it out safe. The house and garage is a total loss. The Red Cross has been notified.

Roy said they do not suspect foul play. The investigation is ongoing.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Maine nurses: To avoid shortage, improve our working conditionsMaine nurses: To avoid shortage, improve our working conditions
  2. 2017 Rise Above Fest set for Bangor Waterfront, expanded to two days, features Korn, Shinedown2017 Rise Above Fest set for Bangor Waterfront, expanded to two days, features Korn, Shinedown
  3. Fire destroys Winthrop post officeFire destroys Winthrop post office
  4. Collins meets with activists pressuring her to oppose Trump’s policiesCollins meets with activists pressuring her to oppose Trump’s policies
  5. Alfond Foundation vows to pay off students’ debt to draw STEM workers to Maine