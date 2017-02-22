Maine Focus

We want your ideas for how to draw young people to Maine

A young girl runs happy, laughing through lines of people participating in Hands Around Back Cove in Portland on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
Lauryn Hottinger | BDN
By Erin Rhoda, BDN Staff
Posted Feb. 22, 2017, at 6:16 a.m.

Maine is the oldest state in the country and is heading for a workforce crunch where more people will be retiring than starting their careers.

To facilitate discussion of the state’s future, a number of Bangor-area organizations are organizing a summit for the public to put forward concrete ways to encourage people to move to Maine, support entrepreneurial activity and meet the needs of future workers. The Magnetize Maine Summit will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at the Hilton Garden Inn at 250 Haskell Rd. in Bangor.

Attendees will answer specific questions, which are here, to encourage ideas for how to attract and keep more young people in Maine. The BDN is starting to collect answers now and will disseminate responses after March 31. Click here to answer the questions.

Register for the event here, and see more information here. The schedule is available here. The Magnetize Maine Summit is being organized and funded by Fusion Bangor, Realize Maine Network, Maine Development Foundation and Bangor Savings Bank. Thank you for sending us your ideas for drawing people to Maine.

