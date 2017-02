WINTHROP, Maine — Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at the Winthrop post office Tuesday morning.

Main Street has been closed in the area of the post office.

The post master general’s office said a clerk at the Winthrop post office noticed smoke coming from a ceiling tile.

Everyone was evacuated safely, but once everyone was safely outside the fire spread and engulfed the roof.

