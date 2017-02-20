Classical station WBACH abruptly pulled from airwaves

PORTLAND, Maine — The classical radio station WBACH stopped broadcasting over the weekend, after serving southern and midcoast Maine for more than 25 years.

With little warning on Saturday, the 96.9 frequency in Portland changed to simulcasting “The Wolf” country music station, and on Sunday the 106.9 frequency that serves the coastal region changed to a rock music station. Both new formats continued to be aired at those frequencies Monday morning.

The station had financial difficulties a few years ago, but it was not clear Monday morning why WBACH, which is owned by Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based Binnie Media, is no longer broadcasting.

Mark White, general manager, did not return calls or emails on Friday or Monday. A message on the WBACH website Monday morning says “this site is no longer on the air.”

WBACH was formerly owned by Nassau Broadcasting. After the broadcasting corporation went bankrupt in 2013, WBACH, along with 10 other Maine stations — including The Wolf, The Bone, and Frank FM — were auctioned off and eventually bought by Binnie Media. WBACH returned to airwaves in 2013.

“WBACH died today,” Scott Hooper, a former program coordinator for WBACH wrote Sunday in an email to listeners. “I’m sorry that things went this way. We gave it one heck of a ride, and I hoped for a better outcome,” Hooper wrote.

Hooper did not respond Monday morning to an emailed request for comment.

Devoted WBACH listeners can continue tuning in to classical music through the Maine Public Broadcasting Network with its new Maine Public Classical station, which was launched in May.