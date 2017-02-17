LePage asks Trump to let Maine ban candy, soda from food stamps

AUGUSTA, Maine — Sensing a more friendly administration under President Donald Trump, Gov. Paul LePage’s administration asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday to OK banning soft drink and candy purchases with food stamps.

It’s the second time that the Maine Department of Health and Human Services has asked for a waiver around these purchases under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The first was denied by the USDA last year under former Democratic President Barack Obama.

This proposal is the first of a handful of health policy changes that the Republican governor’s administration has asked Trump’s new Republican administration to approve. Maine is also expected to ask the federal government to OK major changes to Medicaid.

The waiver request released by the LePage administration on Friday also asks for the authority to reallocate $4 million in federal nutrition education money in the food stamp program to food banks, schools and community agencies.

