Alleged gunman in Wal-Mart parking lot shooting indicted on new federal drug, weapons charges

BANGOR, Maine — One of the men accused of being involved in an exchange of gunfire over drugs and money in the Augusta Wal-Mart parking lot in June was charged federally this week for allegedly dealing heroin while using a weapon and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Reginald McBride, 39, of New York City, who police say has at least nine aliases and originally identified himself to officers as Kwiesha McBride, 45, of Harlem, was indicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court by a federal grand jury on three new charges.

McBride faces charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and “carrying and discharging a firearm during and in relation to and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime,” the indictment filed in U.S. District Court states.

McBride also is facing state charges of attempted murder after he and Frankie Dejesus, 27, of Rochester, New York, got into the parking lot shootout on June 26, according to a state court affidavit. Police say after shots rang out, two legally armed bystanders stepped in to break it up.

Additional state charges against McBride include aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, reckless conduct with a firearm and possession of a firearm by felon.

McBride is scheduled to be arraigned on the new federal charges on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Margaret Chase Smith Federal Building.