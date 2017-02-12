Second suspect shot by police in Vassalboro dies

VASSALBORO, Maine — The two suspects in daytime burglaries in Vassalboro have died after they were shot by police Friday.

Kadhar Bailey, 25, of Gardiner and Ambroshia Fagre, 18, of Oakland were both wounded after an officer involved shooting Friday, according to Timothy Feeling, the spokesman for the Maine attorney general’s office.

Bailey died soon after the shooting, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety, and Fagre was taken with a gunshot wound to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she later died, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The two were shot after an altercation on Arnold Road between officers from the state police and Vassalboro Police Department Friday afternoon, according to a statement from Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

McCausland said the officers — Lt. Scott Ireland and Trooper Jeff Parks of the Maine State Police and Vassalboro police Chief Mark Brown — were called to the area to search for a vehicle believed to be involved with daytime burglaries.

When the officers encountered a pickup truck driven by Bailey, the truck was intentionally rammed into a state police cruiser, according to McCausland. The shooting in which Bailey and Fagre were wounded took place after the truck rammed the cruiser, according to McCausland.

All three officers have been placed on administrative leave with pay, as is standard procedure, McCausland said.

The attorney general’s office is investigating the use of deadly force by police, Feeley said, and the investigation could take several months.